Yorkshire golf: Sheffield double up with success in YIDU six-man team championship

SHEFFIELD completed a Yorkshire Inter-District Union League double at Halifax Bradley Hall where they added success in the six-man team championship to their league triumph.

But they only got the better of Halifax-Huddersfield by virtue of a better afternoon aggregate – 444 to 446 – after the teams tied on 894.

It is the second year running Sheffield have completed the double - and for the second year running, Rotherham's Matt Evans (70 71) was their low man in the team championship.

Huddersfield's Aron Schnacke returned the runner-up's best 36-hole aggregate with 68 71, one more than Bradford's Chris Green (Cleckheaton) who shot 69 69 for the best performance of the day.

On a gloriously sunny day, the competition proved keenly contested as was evidenced by Leeds finishing down in fifth place despite being just four shots adrift of the top two.

Bradford, who had led at halfway on 444, eventually placed third just a shot back of champions Sheffield and runners-up Halifax-Huddersfield while York were only two back of the leading pair in fourth place.