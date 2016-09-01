Yorkshire golf: Thirsk & Northallerton juniors enjoy rapid trophy double

THIRSK & Northallerton's juniors clearly do not do things by half - for they followed one success with another the next day.

The first triumph came in the John Hughes Cup and was followed immediately by lifting the Dorothy Calvert Trophy.

The John Hughes Cup was played for against Easingwold, Richmond and Eaglescliffe over four rounds, one at each club.

The final round was staged at Richmond with Thirsk & Northallerton winning with an overall total of 572pts.

They then laid claim to the Dorothy Calvert Trophy in the finals of the Harrogate Union's Junior Inter Club League.

They won their semi-final at Masham against Rudding Park 7-3 and later in the day defeated Otley 10-0 in the final.

Players involved in some or all of the matches were Ben Collinson, Harry Collinson, Julia Czechowska, Richard Fawcett, Oliver Hartmann, Joe Hay, Rose Holmes, Izabella Knowles, Oscar Knowles, Joseph Mableson and Connor Stout.