Yorkshire golf: Three White Rose players receive England call

MASHAM’S Dan Brown and The Oaks’ James Walker have been named in England men’s squad for 2016-17.

And their Yorkshire team-mate, Will Whiteoak (Shipley) has retained his place in England’s A squad.

Brown won the English men’s amateur championship at Ganton in the summerkeeping the title in White Rose hands for the third year in succession, following on from the successes of Huddersfield’s Nick Marsh (2014) and Lindrick’s Joe Dean (2015).

Brown complemented his success by claiming the North of England amateur crown at Alwoodley, scene of Dean’s national success.

Walker, son of England Golf Men’s coach Graham Walker, won the Selborne Salver, reached the semi-finals of the Spanish amateur and had a string of top-10 finishes in prestigious events. He also helped England beat France in their biennial international.

Whiteoak was in England’s winning team at the Costa Ballena quadrangular tournament against Finland, Germany and Spain.

All three players helped Yorkshire to win both the Northern Counties League title and the 2016 English Men’s County Finals.

The full squads are:

England men: Brown, Walker, Scott Gregory (Hampshire), Harry Hall (Cornwall), Josh Hilleard (Somerset), Bradley Moore (Derbyshire), Marco Penge (Sussex), Alfie Plant (Kent) and Sean Towndrow (Lancashire).

England A: George Bloor (Derbyshire), Jake Burnage (Devon), Tom Gandy (Isle of Man), Matthew Jordan and Josh McMahon (Cheshire), Gian-Marco Petrozzi (Staffordshire) and Jack Yule (Norfolk).