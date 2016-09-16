Yorkshire golf: Three White Rose teenagers chosen for England Boys duty

THREE 15-year-old Yorkshire players have been included in the England Under-16 Boys team to face Scotland and Ireland at the end of the month.

Hallamshire's Barclay Brown and Charlie Daughtrey (Rotherham) both played in England's resounding success over Wales earlier this year.

They are joined in the team to complete the season's Boys' Home Internationals by Lindrick's Callum Macfie.

Brown was the leading Under-18 player at the North of England Youths’ championship, reached the match play stages of the British boys’ championship, and represented England in the Junior Open.

Daughtrey shared fifth place in the McGregor Trophy and was 10th in the Northern boys’ county qualifying tournament.

Macfie was runner-up in the Douglas Johns Trophy, fourth in the North of England Youths’ championship and 11th in the English Under-16 McGregor Trophy.

The match against Scotland takes place on September 24 and 25 at Rockliffe Hall, Durham.

Also in the team are Dominic Clemons, of Hertfordshire, James Cooper and Tom Stagg of Wiltshire, Matthew Freeman, of Nottinghamshire, Michael Gilbert, of Essex, Conor Gough, of Buckinghamshire, and Hugo Kedzlie of Lincolnshire.

The same team, with the exception of Clemons and Freeman, will play Ireland at Castletown on October 8 and 9.

England won all three Boys' Home Internationals last year.