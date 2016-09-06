Yorkshire golf: Trio share honour of being East Riding's Player of the Year

EAST Riding used an 11-1 advantage from the foursomes to ease to a 26-10 win over Teesside in their final Yorkshire Inter-District Union match of the season at Driffield.

But even with victory on the day assured there was still the issue of East Riding's Player of the Year to be resolved, with four players in contention at the start of the day, including team manager Andy Woodhead (Brough).

Woodhead led the competition by two points from club-mate Mark Woodall and Nick Raybould (Bridlington Links) with Hornsea's Leigh Gawley (Hornsea) a further point behind.

All four contenders won their foursomes so the outcome depended on the singles matches with four points available for a win and two for a half.

Gawley lost his match at the top of the order to put him out of the running, but Woodall, immediately behind, won 3&2 to go top of the table.

He soon had company as Raybould, in the bottom match, romped to an 8&7 victory to tie Woodall.

This meant that Woodhead, in the penultimate match, could lift the title, whereas a half would result in a three-way tie.

Woodhead stood on the 18th tee all square and found the green in two, 15ft from the hole. His opponent putted from the fringeclose enough to have the par conceded.

East Riding's leader has recently been struggling with his putting, and his birdie putt ran three feet past. To the relief of the watching gallery, the ball found the bottom of the cup to halve the match and tie Woodhead with both Woodall and Raybould at the top of the table.

Earlier, the hosts had made the running at the start of the foursomes, being up in three, all square in two and down in one after six holes.

However, as the players crossed the bridge after the 11th hole, the match was firmly in the hosts' grasp with five pairings leading and the remaining pair all square.

This was how the matches finished to give East Riding their impressive 11-1 lunchtime advantage.

As the afternoon singles progressed, it soon became apparent that Teesside were not going to stage what would have been an astonishing recovery.

After the 11th hole, all but one of the top eight singles showed East Riding ahead and these matches were concluded with six wins and two losses.

Ultimately, Woodhead's half meant that the singles were won 15-9 by the home side to produce the final score of 26-10 in their favour.