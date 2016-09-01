Yorkshire golf: White Rose captain Matty Raybould wins East Riding match play title

YORKSHIRE Boys' captain Matty Raybould was quick to make amends for the White Rose being edged by just half a game point in the English County finals as he lifted the East Riding Boys' match play championship.

The Bridlington player had to come back from three down through five holes in his semi-final against host club Hull's Ben Ratcliffe to set up a final with Hessle's Joe Allenby.

And he made amends for his poor start in the morning by going three up after five against Allenby and went on to be crowned champion following a 2&1 win.

Allenby had managed to pull one hole back by the sixth in the final where Raybould pushed his tee shot right into the right trees and had to play out sideways.

Steady golf over the next three holes preceded an adventurous 10th, the pond hole, where Allenby pulled his tee shot into the trees and was blocked to the green.

Raybould's response was to go for the green from 280yds, but he just caught the pond's edge and the hole was halved in five.

Allenby reduced the deficit to one by winning the 11th , but promptly gave it back at the next.

On the par-3 13th, both players found the bunker with their tee shots and Raybould, despite an awkward stance, played a superb shot to within a few feet and took the hole when Allenby missed his par putt from longer range.

Allenby did manage to pull the margin back to two with a win at the 16th, but Raybould played the 17th conservatively to seal his 2&1 win.

Three bogeys had led to Raybould being three down after five when facing Ratcliffe, but three birdies over the remaining 12 holes of the match saw him to a 2&1 semi-final victory.

Scarborough North Cliff's Tom Duck had faced Allenby in the semi-finals and was two up through 13.

But on the 15th he pushed his drive and was slightly blocked by the trees, which he clipped with his second shot.

Allenby parred to move within one hole and after a half at the next holed a monster length putt at 17 to get to all square.

The 18th was halved to produce a sudden-death play-off, which Allenby won with a par at the first extra hole.

In the third and fourth-place play-off, Ratcliffe won an engrossing encounter two up.