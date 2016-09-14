Yorkshire golf: White Rose make it three wins out of three in English Women's County Finals

YORKSHIRE took their third step towards possible success in the English Women’s County Finals at Waterlooville in Hampshire with a 7-2 victory over Buckinghamshire.

It means after three rounds they remain the only side with a perfect record as they prepare to play Norfolk on Thursday and Gloucestershire on Friday.

Captain Dawn Clegg saw her side take a 2-1 lead from the morning foursomes and then concede only one point from the six afternoon singles.

Hickleton's Alison Knowles and Olivia Winning (Rotherham) were one down after seven, putting their so far perfect record as a pairing under threat.

Their response was devastating as they pulled level by the turn and then won five holes in succession to triumph 5&4.

Lightcliffe's Hannah Holden and Cleckheaton's Megan Clarke cut an early three-hole deficit to one, but eventually went down by two holes.

However, the final pairing of Curtis Cup player Rochelle Morris (Woodsome Hall) and Yorkshire county champion Megan Garland (Selby) tilted the lunchtime advantage in Clegg's team's favour.

Four up going out, they maintained the advantage through the next four holes before winning 5&3.

Cleckheaton's Olivia Hamilton was level for much of her match in the top afternoon singles, but ultimately lost by two holes.

It would prove the only singles concession of the match by Yorkshire, with Garland quickly redressing the balance.

Four up by the ninth, she went on to win 5&3, while in the third match Knowles was even more dominant.

Her advantage was one hole better than Garland's after the outward nine on her way to a 7&6 victory.

Morris also won handsomely, 6&5, in the anchor match by winning four holes in a row after reaching the turn two ahead.

Clarke held a three-hole advantage after 13 holes, surrendering only one before winning 2&1.

Woodsome Hall's Melissa Wood was down for a large part of her match, but showed perfect timing by turning a one-hole disadvantage through 13 holes into a one-hole triumph.

Gloucestershire are one point behind Yorkshire after two wins and a tie having mirrored the latter's margin of victory today in their match against Surrey.

Norfolk and Staffordshire tied 4.5-4.5 in the day's other match.

They each have two points, as do Surrey, while Buckingham have one.