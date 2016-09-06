Yorkshire golf: White Rose quartet looking to become Champion of Champions

FOUR Yorkshire title holders will travel to Woodhall Spa at the weekend hoping to elevate county success into national triumph.

The home of England Golf will stage County Champions’ weekend and, for the first time, women and girls from across the country will join the title hunt.

Howley Hall's Ben Hutchinson carries the White Rose flag into the men's Champion of Champions category, to be played over two rounds on Saturday and Sunday.

He lifted the Yorkshire title last month at Moortown having previously won the Scrutton Jug this seasob for the best combined score in England Golf's Brabazon and Berkshire Trophies.

Hutchinson's rivals will include England and Great Britain & Ireland boys international Toby Briggs, of Norfolk, and Hampshire's Martin Young, a past English mid-amateur champion.

Megan Garland (Selby) will be the standard bearer in the women's event, played over 18 holes on Sunday, having beaten three-time Curtis Cup player Emma Brown (Malton & Norton) at Huddersfield in the final to become county champion in May.

Hessle's Alan Wright represents the county in the men's seniors over 36 holes on Saturday and Sunday after his county success in June at Malton & Norton.

Completing the White Rose line-up at Woodhall Spa will be Moortown's Tom Gray. He plays 36 holes on Saturday in the boys' category after his Yorkshire victory at Fulford, also in June.

The women and girls will play on the Bracken course to find their Champion of Champions, while the boys, men and senior men tackle the Hotchkin course.

Surrey’s Keith Waters will defend his title in the senior men’s championship, aiming to become the first back-to-back winner since the event started in 2011.

Course availability led to the women and girls events being over just one round, but the restriction is for this year only.