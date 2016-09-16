Yorkshire golf: White Rose require singles session win to claim English Women's County Finals title

YORKSHIRE will look to their singles prowess in pursuit of the English Women's County Finals crown after losing 2-1 to Gloucestershire in the morning foursomes in Friday's title decider.

Captain Dawn Clegg's side have won 18 of the 24pts available so far this week in four successive wins ahead of the final series of matches at Waterlooville, in Hampshire.

On the only occasion they have trailed at lunchtime - on day one against Staffordshire - their response was a 6-0 singles clean sweep.

They only need to win the singles by a point to win the championship as a tied match with Gloucestershire would see them finish one point clear in the final table.

Gloucestershire recorded three wins and a tie ahead of the match with Yorkshire while their opponents have maximum points.

Clegg rested Curtis Cup player Rochelle Morris (Woodsome Hall) and county champion and Megan Garland (Selby) and they returned to action with a 3&2 win this morning.

But the other two matches went Gloucestershire's way.

Megan Clarke (Cleckheaton) and Lightcliffe's Hannah Holden trailed by two holes at the turn, reduced the deficit to one, but lost the last hole for a two-hole loss.

Hickleton's Alison Knowles and Olivia Winning (Rotherham) had lived up to the latter's name by triumphing in all four of their foursomes matches together from Monday through Thursday.

They fought hard to retain the record after trailing by three holes heading for home.

Knowles and Winning clawed two holes back and took the game up the final hole, but lost one down. It was Knowles's first loss in eight singles and foursomes matches this week.