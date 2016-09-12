Yorkshire golf: White Rose roar back with perfect singles display in English County Finals

YORKSHIRE responded imperiously to losing the morning foursomes to Staffordshire in the English Women’s County Finals by winning all six singles matches.

Captain Dawn Clegg admitted her side had been given a jolt by trailing in their first match of the week at Waterlooville in Hampshire.

And she was delighted with her charges’ response, which clinched a 7-2 victory overall.

“The morning was the spur and they certainly knew what they had to do in the afternoon, it just gave them that push,” said Clegg.

“Great credit to them in the afternoon, they all played well and had very convincing wins. It really shows their mettle.”

Rotherham’s Olivia Winning and Alison Knowles (Hickleton) were emphatic 7&6 winners in the foursomes, but Curtis Cup player Rochelle Morris (Woodsome Hall) and Yorkshire champion Megan Garland (Selby) lost the 18th to succumb to a one-hole defeat.

Cleckheaton’s Olivia Hamilton and Lightcliffe’s Hannah Holden conceded an early five-hole deficit in their match, eventually falling 4&3.

Yorkshire’s reaction was both immediate and emphatic, with Knowles completing a perfect day personally by winning the top match.

Morris and Garland responded to their last-hole loss in tandem with 6&5 and 4&3 singles wins respectively, Winning completed a double for the day, triumphing 5&4, and Holden showed no effects from her morning defeat by putting a 7&5 win on the board. Woodsome Hall’s Melissa Wood completed the rout, 2&1.

Gloucestershire beat Buckinghamshire 7-2 while Surrey had to hold their nerve to finish off a tight 5-4 victory over Norfolk.

Reflecting on her side's comeback, Clegg recalled having seen it all before, Yorkshire overhauling a foursomes deficit to beat Durham in the first match of Northern Counties Match Week at Penrith, where they went on to claim the title and a place at Waterlooville.

Asked if she had needed to stir her players into action ahead of the singles, she said: "No, I didn't have to say anything. They knew, bless 'em, and with true Yorkshire grit they just stuck in and did the business.

"They were absolutely superb in the afternoon, they played superb golf. They really sorted themselves out."

Even with the first five singles games won, ensuring the match points on the opening day, Wood showed both ruthlessness and focus by making it six out of six for her side.

"I think Melissa's win has given her real confidence," said Clegg, although it was not sufficient to give her the chocolate that is on offer for the player achieving the highest margin of victory each day, that award going to Holden.

Yorkshire had needed to contend with one setback and one distinct disadvantage going into the match.

Cleckheaton's Megan Clarke was unwell and unable to play - happily she has recovered and will face Surrey on Tuesday - and Garland was playing the course 'blind' in the morning.

As Yorkshire champion, the Selby player had competed in the Champion of Champions event at Woodhall Spa on Sunday, where she placed a highly creditable fourth, and drove down to Hampshire on Sunday evening.

It meant she had not practised at Waterlooville with her team-mates on an exceptionally tight course.

Clegg is expecting each day of the six-team round robin event to present a challenge to her talented side, starting with next opponents Surrey.

"Every single one of these teams made it through their regional final so they are all very good teams," she said. "Every day will be a tough game."