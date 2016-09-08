Yorkshire golf: White Rose's NC League winners will chase national success at Sandwell Park

SEVEN of the men who helped Yorkshire retain their Northern Counties League title at the weekend will seek further glory in the English men’s county championship finals at Sandwell Park at the end of the month.

A strong line-up will be led by new English men's amateur champion Dan Brown, of Masham, the county's champion in 2012, and Will Whiteoak (Shipley), an England B international who competed for his country in the Costa Ballena Internationals.

Howley Hall's Ben Hutchinson, the current Yorkshire title holder, won the Scruton Jug this year for the best combined score in England Golf's Brabazon and Berkshire Trophies.

Wheatley's Ben Brewster set a new Fulford course record of 64 in the Brabazon Trophy Northern Qualifier and won the Lindrick Scratch Open early in the season while club-mate Kealan Lowe won the 2016 Moor Allerton Classic and was fifth in the Fore Business Championship.

Bailey Gill, of Lindrick, is the Welsh Open Youths champion and Hull's Steve Robins's fine season has included just missing out in a play-off for a spot at the Open. He finished 10th in last year's England Order of Merit.