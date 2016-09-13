Yorkshire golf: White Rose top table after day two of English Women's County Finals

YORKSHIRE are the only side with two wins from the first two series of matches after they beat Surrey 5.5-3.5 in the English Women’s County Finals at Waterlooville in Hampshire.

Whereas on day one they had swept to a comeback victory over Staffordshire with a maximum return from the singles, captain Dawn Clegg's team built the foundations for the win over Surrey with a perfect morning in the foursomes.

Hickleton's Alison Knowles and Olivia Winning (Rotherham) - who won both their matches on Monday - translated a four-hole lead at the turn into a 6&4 thumping.

Woodsome Hall's Rochelle Morris and Megan Garland (Selby) had suffered last-hole defeat on day one and saw an early two-hole advantage evaporate.

But they showed their class to come through and win one up, as did the final pairing of Megan Clarke (Cleckheaton) and Lightcliffe's Hannah Holden.

Yorkshire girls'champion Clarke was unwell and unable to play against Staffordshire.

But she and Holden had the strength to overturn a two-hole deficit by the 17th and then won the last to make it 3-0 to Yorkshire at lunchtime.

The singles were not so straightforward for the Northern Region champions, who lost the top match when Garland slipped behind early on and eventually succumbed 3&2.

WInning's perfect record in the event was surrendered, along with the point in the second match, albeit by the smallest of margins.

But Curtis Cup player Morris took a stranglehold on her match from the start, moved four up by the turn and closed it out 5&4.

Clarke made it two points from the two she has played for as she won 3&2, but Hamilton - three adrift at halfway - lost 5&4.

By that stage Yorkshire were certain of the overall win, with five points to their name, and Holden increased the margin by half a point with a fine comeback in the anchor match.

Three down heading for home, she reduced the margin to one after 13 and eventually halved her match.

On Wednesday, Yorkshire will face Buckinghamshire.