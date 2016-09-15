Yorkshire golf: White Rose within touching distance of English Women's County Finals crown

YORKSHIRE face Gloucestershire on Friday knowing a tie will be enough to lift the English Women's County Finals title at Waterlooville, in Hampshire.

But captain Dawn Clegg's side, who beat Norfolk 6.5-2.5 on Thursday, will no doubt be hoping for a clean sweep of victories after winning all four matches so far.

Gloucestershire, who overwhelmed Staffordshire 8-1 on Thursday, will need to beat Yorkshire if they are to be crowned champions as they have three wins and a tied match with Norfolk.

Yorkshire took the morning foursomes against Norfolk 2-1, Hickleton's Alison Knowles and Olivia Winning (Rotherham) retaining their perfect record for the week.

They raced into a comfortable lead and were four up by the turn, eventually triumphing 4&3 - impressively their smallest winning margin so far.

Cleckheaton's Megan Clarke and Hannah Holden, of Lightcliffe, were second out and won 2&1, their second victory in three attempts.

They held a one-hole lead for much of the match and closed it out at the 17th.

Yorkshire had a strong anchor pairing in Rochelle Morris (Woodsome Hall) and Selby's Megan Garland, but they suffered a second defeat in four outings together, albeit by the smallest margin as had been the case on Monday against Staffordshire.

Cleckheaton's Olivia Hamilton was left waiting to register her first point of the week after a 5&4 loss in the top match of the afternoon singles.

By contrast Knowles won by the same scoreline, giving her a maximum seven points from seven matches. She was three up by the turn and won comfortably, 5&4.

Her foursomes partner Winning has just one blemish on her record from the same number of matches after winning 4&3 in the singles, converting a two-hole halfway lead into the full point.

Woodsome Hall's Melissa Wood has been used exclusively as a singles exponent and made it three wins in as many matches as she won 4&2, having been ahead from the seventh hole onwards.

Holden is unbeaten in three singles, with a half and two wins, both of these by a distance. Having won 7&6 against Staffordshire, she added a 6&5 victory to the half she gained against Surrey.

Clarke retained her unbeaten record in three singles after halving a match in which she had trailed for long periods, including being two holes adrift with only five to play.