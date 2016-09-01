Yorkshire golf: Wike Ridge enjoy county success at Shipley as they lift A team Inter Club title

THIRTEEN proved Wike Ridge's lucky number as they won Yorkshire Ladies County Golf Association's A team Inter Club finals at Shipley.

It is a first county success for the club, which entered the YLCGA leagues in 2003.

They beat Ganton, the leading qualifiers for the finals that also involved Wath and Beauchief.

The morning semi-finals produced a nail-biting finish with extra holes required to decide who went through from each match.

It was Ganton who got the better of Wath while Wike Ridge edged past Beauchief.

Wike Ridge took an early lead in the final by winning games one and two, but Ganton fought back to win the third.

However, Wike Ridge proved too strong, winning the next two games to take themselves over the winning line.

Ganton and Wath had both reached the finals previously, but for Beauchief and eventual champions Wike Ridge this marked their first appearance.

Doreen Moore, a founder member at Wike Ridge, was on hand on the victorious day for the club and played her part as a caddie.