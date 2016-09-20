Yorkshire golf: Wike Ridge's Enid Gott and Karen Hughes crowned at St Andrews after Coronation Foursomes success

WIKE RIDGE duo Enid Gott and Karen Hughes made themselves a memory for life by winning the 2016 Peugeot LGU Coronation Foursomes at the home of golf, St Andrews.

Gott and Hughes amassed a superb 44pt tally in the handicap Stableford event on the Eden Course, St Andrews, finishing five ahead of nearest challengers Max Bourn and Josie Brown, of Arkley.

Eighteen-handicapper Gott and Hughes, who plays off 13, took command of the Grand Final by accumulating 23pts on the front nine.

They added a further 21 on the way home as they managed to negotiate their way around the course without finding a single bunker on a benign day.

Gott said: “To become champions at St Andrews is surreal and amazing. I don’t think it has quite sunk in yet. The whole experience has been an absolute joy. There’s been such a warm ambience, all the ladies were so friendly.”

Hughes said: “I’m speechless - for me that’s quite novel. We came here to have a nice time, to just enjoy it. We were blessed with amazing weather and had a fabulous round, good craic, and great playing partners.”

The triumph has earned them a place in the pro-am at next year’s Ricoh Women’s British Open at Kingsbarns.

Hughes added: "We got giddy when we won the regional final and found out we were coming here, to know we were playing in St Andrews – but it’s not over yet, it’s a prize that keeps on giving.”

The 2016 Coronation Foursomes attracted entries from 1,210 clubs throughout Great Britain and Ireland and featured 27,250 competitors.

Players progress to the Grand Final via local and regional qualifying until 16 pairs emerged to battle it out at the home of golf.

Diane Bailey, MBE, President of the Ladies’ Golf Union, noted a continuing rise in entries for the competition.

“Holding the final at St Andrews really has an impact and to finish up here is incredible. This event brings people through from all the golf clubs.”

Sally Sparrow of sponsors Peugeot, who have been associated with the event for 15 years, said: "We are proud to be associated with the Coronation Foursomes and it is a privilege to be here. All the ladies have said what a great event it is. It is unique.”

All 32 finalists spent two nights at the Old Course Hotel Golf Resort & Spa, which hosted the Grand Final dinner to wind up the event in style.