Yorkshire golf: Will Eardley is Harrogate's junior of the year while Rachel Seal claims Kerr Quaich Cup

PANNAL junior captain Will Eardley enjoyed a double success in the Harrogate Union's junior championship at Oakdale.

Eardley was crowned junior champion after shooting a superb one-over-par 72, which left him one stroke ahead of runner-up Edward Flather, with Nathan Seal third on 76 and Robert Nesbitt fourth on count back.

Harrogate Union junior team champions Otley, l-r: Will Bradley, Sion Blears and Alex Harm.

The triumph also confirmed Eardley as Harrogate Union's Junior Golfer of the Year.

The Kerr Quaich Cup, awarded for the best gross round by an Under-16, was won by 12-year-old Rachel Seal after a highly commendable 80, James Robson coming home in second four shots back.

Robson gained some consolation by winning the 13-20 handicap group, beating sibling Michael on count back.

Will Kirkup and Will Moore, from Pannal, shot 63 and 67 to win the 21-28 and 29-36 groups respectively .

Evie Cooke's 84 gross saw her take the honours in the Under-14 age group, and Alex Harm's 78 was the best for ages 14-15.

The Junior Team Championship for teams of three was won by Otley for the sixth consecutive year with a total of 235, five ahead of Knaresborough, with Ilkley a further 11 behind.