Yorkshire golf: Woolley Park's Gaynor Simpson proves ace at Moortown

WOOLLEY Park's Gaynor Simpson holed in one to help her team - which included her son and husband - to victory in the West Yorkshire Alliance at Moortown.

Thirteen-handicapper Simpson aced the 17th as the quartet - led by Woolley Park professional Jon Baldwin - amassed a score of 54.8 to win the Christmas Texas Scramble.

Her feat was witnessed by Baldwin and her other team-mates, son Damien (Waterton Park), a scratch player who represents Leeds in the Yorkshire Inter-District Union, and her husband Norman, a 17-handicapper from Woolley Park.

Catterick ladies' fourball better ball competition saw Marion Palmer and Pat Weymes emerge victorious with 42pts.

The men's December medal Division One honours went to Narendra Gurung with a net 67 on count back from George Catterall. Harry Catterall was third, two shots back.

Division Two winner was Bryan Williams, also with a net 67 and also on count back. David Wright was runner-up while Ganesh Rai placed third with a 68.

Dipesh Rai's net 68 saw him prevail by three shots in the Third Division, four clear of Raju Dura and eight lower than Sid Robson.