Yorkshire ladies cruise to victory over Cumbria

YORKSHIRE ladies took another convincing step towards retaining their Northern Counties Match Week title as they swept aside Cumbria 8-1.

Captain Fran Dickson, of Alwoodley, had steered her champions to opening wins over Durham and Lancashire and they now stand two matches from successive crowns.

The holders took a firm grip on yesterday’s match with a 2.5-0.5 advantage from the morning foursomes.

Rotherham’s Olivia Winning and Huddersfield’s Megan Lockett won two up while the all-Huddersfield pairing of Hannah Holden and Charlotte Heath cruised to a 6&5 victory.

Woodsome Hall duo Rochelle Morris and Melissa Wood ensured an unbeaten opening with a half.

Singles wins for Winning (7&6) and Lockett (8&6) mean they have perfect six from six records so far.

Morris won one up, Lindrick’s Mia Eales Smith 4&3, Woodsome’s Nicola Slater 6&5 and Hallamshire’s Holly Morgan earned a half.

Northumberland are Yorkshire’s penultimate opponents and they finish the week with a match against Cheshire.

Yorkshire’s involvement in the Amateur Championship at St George’s ended when Shipley’s Will Whiteoak was beaten in the first round of the match play stage.

Whiteoak, the only one of seven White Rose competitors to make it through the 36-hole stroke play qualifying, lost two down to Taunton & Pickeridge’s Tom Sloman.