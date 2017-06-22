Yorkshire ladies stand on verge of Northern Counties double

YORKSHIRE ladies are closing in on consecutive Northern Counties Match Week titles.

They returned a second consecutive 8-1 victory, seeing off Northumberland by the same score as they had defeated Cumbria on Wednesday.

Only Cheshire can prevent Alwoodley’s Fran Dickson from emulating predecessor Dawn Clegg’s achievement in captaining the side to the crown.

The foursomes against Northumberland ended in a clean sweep for Yorkshire.

Woodsome Hall’s Rochelle Morris and Holly Morgan (Hallamshire) won the top match 2&1, and 3&2 victories followed for Woodsome Hall’s Nicola Slater and Mia Eales-Smith (Lindrick), and Huddersfield’s Hannah Holden and Charlotte Heath.

The White Rose singles line-up also finished unbeaten, Morgan, Megan Garland (Selby), and Melissa Wood and her Woodsome Hall club-mate Slater all winning while Charlotte and Olivia Winning (Rotherham) gained halves.

Yorkshire had begun the week with wins over Durham (7.5-1.5) and Lancashire (6-3).