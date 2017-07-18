Yorkshire quartet flying high at Lindrick in English women’s amateur

FOUR Yorkshire players were tied 10th after the first round of the English women’s amateur championship at Lindrick on Tuesday.

A further five are inside the top 40 going into the second round and within sight of making the cut to appear in Thursday’s final day when 36 holes will be played.

Selby’s Megan Garland and Ellie Goodall, Woodsome Hall’s Rochelle Morris and Garforth’s Laura Morrison all carded four-over-par 76 and trail by six with Stoke by Nayland’s Lily May Humphreys out on her own after a 70.

Rotherham’s Olivia Winning and Lightcliffe’s Hannah Holden are inside the top 20 on five over, a shot ahead of Morris’s club-mate Melissa Wood.

Hessle’s Jess Smee and Mia Eales-Smith, from the host club, are in a tie for 36th place on 79.

Four Yorkshire players are within two shots of the top 40 cut-off point: Huddersfield’s Charlotte Heath (80), plus Smee’s sister Abigail, Woodsome’s Nicola Slater and Hallamshire’s Holly Morgan (81).

Humphreys is a stroke ahead of Sophie Lamb (Clitheroe) and Gemma Clews (Delamere Forest), who – like Curtis Cup player Morris – are just back from Portugal where they helped England retain their European team championship title at the weekend.

Humphreys – who was also in action in Europe, helping the girls’ team to win a bronze medal – was on top form as she powered to the turn in three under par.

The back nine, played in a strengthening wind, was trickier. But when Humphreys found trouble she recovered well with some good up and downs – and when she lost a ball on the 16th she made a birdie with her provisional for a ‘good bogey’.

Other Yorkshire scores: Olivia Jay (Waterton Park) 82; Jasmine Rees (Hickleton) 85; Toni-Louise Naylor (Waterton Park) 88; Debbie Henery (Hickleton) 93).