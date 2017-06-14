Yorkshire's Rochelle Morris and Olivia Winning into match play stage of British Ladies

YORKSHIRE'S Rochelle Morris and Olivia Winning will both face Swedish opposition in the first round of match play in the Ladies’ British Open Amateur Championship at Pyle & Kenfig in South Wales.

Woodsome Hall's Morris shot rounds of 74 73 in stroke play qualifying and will face Linnea Johansson for a place in the last 32.

Rotherham's Winning added a 77 to her opening 72 and plays Maja Stark.

Johansson shot the same scores as Morris while Stark qualified in fifth place with rounds of 72 69.

Morris was two under par through 14 holes in her second round before some late slips.

Winning also dropped shots toward the end of her round, but both will be encouraged by the fact they each had seven birdies during qualifying.

Such golf augurs well for the match play stages.