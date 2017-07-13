Yorkshire to have strong presence at Lindrick for English women's championship

YORKSHIRE will have a 16-strong entry in next week's English women’s amateur championship at Lindrick, including sisters Abigail and Jessica Smee, from Hessle.

Fourteen-year-old Mia Eales-Smith, who recently helped Yorkshire retain the Northern Counties title, will play on her home course.

Rotherham's Olivia Winning will look to build on her recent fine run in the English women’s open match, where she knocked out the top seed from the stroke play stage on her way to reaching the semi-final.

Woodsome Hall's Rochelle Morris, currently making her England debut in the European ladies’ team championship at Montado Resort, in Portugal, is also in the field.

Other players flying the White Rose of Yorkshire are Kirsty Beckwith (Alwoodley), Ellie Goodall (Selby), Charlotte Heath (Huddersfield), Hannah Holden (Lightcliffe), Olivia Jay and Toni-Louise Naylor (Waterton Park), Holly Morgan (Hallamshire), Laura Morrison (Garforth), Jasmine Reese (Hickleton), and Morris's club-mates Nicola Slater and Melissa Wood.

This is the second time the championship has been played at Lindrick and the players will be tested by a championship course that has previously hosted the Ryder Cup and the Curtis Cup, as well as other high-profile amateur events in the British youths' championship, English mid-amateur and the British women’s amateur.

As well as having a strong Yorkshire involvement, the high-quality field includes Cara Gainer (Castle Royle), who won the English women’s match play last week, Sophie Lamb (Clitheroe), the British stroke play champion, Gemma Clews (Delamere Forest), the Welsh stroke play winner, Emily Price (Cleobury Mortimer), the English stroke play champion, and Lily May Humphreys (Stoke by Nayland), the English Under-16 girls’ champion and recent winner of the Sir Henry Cooper Junior Masters.

The English women’s amateur will be played from Tuesday to Thursday, July 18-20. After 36 holes of stroke play qualifying, the field is cut to 40 players and ties for the match play stage. Spectators are welcome.