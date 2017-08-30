Yorkshire will battle with BB&O for English Boys crown

YORKSHIRE are one step away from winning the English Boys’ County Championship at the Northamptonshire County Golf Club.

Team manager Philip Woodcock's side followed an opening 8-1 victory over Somerset with a 7-5.1.5 defeat of Staffordshire on day two.

They will go head-to-head with Berks, Bucks and Oxon - who edged to a 5-4 win over Somerset - seeking a clean sweep that would secure their eighth victory in the event and their first since 2012.

BB&O boast the lowest handicap aggregate in the field, but Yorkshire's emphatic performances in the first two days suggest they will be ready for the battle.

“BB&O are the team to beat,” said Yorkshire coach Steve Robinson. “We will just have to prepare and do our best.”

“Yorkshire are very strong,” said BB&O manager Marc Grimsey. “But we have a lot of quality in our team and I have no doubt that if they play to their best it will be a really great match.”

Woodcock said: "We used the same foursomes pairings as the previous day as they worked well together.

"It was another great day with some good golf played by the boys. They played solid golf as a team. Now our attention turns to BB&O, who will be a tough team."

Yorkshire dominated their match against Staffordshire from the outset to win all three foursomes.

Lindrick's Callum Macfie and George Heath (Woodsome Hall) had a bogey-free round and there was no more than one hole in the match until they took 15, 16 and 17 to win 3&1.

James Swash, of Middlesbrough, proved a great ally for Rotherham's Ben Schmidt. After a steady start they won a couple of holes to be three up at the turn.

They lost 10 to a par, but themselves won 13 with a par to go back to three up. The Staffs pairing birdied the par-3 15th and both teams had excellent pars on a very tricky 16th green.

When the Staffs pair birdied the 460-yard par-4 17th the Yorkshire duo's lead was only one playing the par-5 last. After both teams pushed their second shots right of the green, each made par to ensure another point for Yorkshire.

Hunley Hall's Michael Hay and Charlie Daughtrey (Rotherham) made a steady start before conceding a two-hole advantage.

They quickly got back on track, had moved to one up by the 11th and played good golf to win 3&2.

Yorkshire carried the momentum into the afternoon singles matches and Hay once again led from the front. A winning streak - taking holes three, four and five - was only stalled temporarily when he lost the sixth.

By taking holes seven and nine Hay was four up although a couple of unforced errors towards the end reduced his winning margin to 3&2.

Swash played really well, but had to settle for a half after James Bailey came back from two down after 12.

Heath, who had four birdies in his round, was four up after 12. A couple of wayward drives saw his lead reduced to one up at 15, but he managed to take the game with a par on 17 to win 2&1.

Macfie produced an accomplished performance to win 2&1 and Jack Leversidge (Abbeydale), only went down, by two holes, after his opponent holed a couple of lengthy putts.

Like Heath, Daughtrey included four birdies on his way to a convincing 5&4 victory.