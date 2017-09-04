Advisor to miss Doncaster big race

YORK winner Secret Advisor will not be supplemented for this month’s William Hill St Leger, says trainer Charlie Appleby.

The Godolphin-owned colt was an impressive winner of the Melrose Stakes on the Knavesmire under James Doyle over the Leger trip of one mile and six furlongs.

However, Appleby believes Secret Advisor, who did not race as a two-year-old, needs time to recover from an arduous campaign that began with victory at Thirsk in late April.

“I don’t think we will be supplementing him for the St Leger. It has never really been the plan, we always had him as a horse for next year,” he said.

“He was campaigned towards Royal Ascot and, as he was an unraced two-year-old, we had to get three runs into him before Ascot.

“He has had six runs this year and I feel that is enough for the horse.

“Hopefully, he has got a nice career ahead of him and he will make into a nice staying type.”

Appleby was speaking after Masar showed his class to land Sandown’s Solario Stakes under the aforementioned Doyle.

The trainer held the two-year-old prospect in high regard before this Group Three test and was delighted to see his confidence justified as Masar pulled clear of his rivals with apparent ease.

“I was delighted with that. They went a nice pace and James gave him a lovely ride and got him into the perfect position,” said Appleby. “I was confident turning for home that he would keep galloping and that’s exactly what he did, so we’re pleased.”