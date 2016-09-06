Aidan O’Brien may run quartet in Leger

AIDAN O’Brien could possibly run three horses alongside red-hot favourite Idaho in the Ladbrokes St Leger at Doncaster on Saturday.

Third in the Epsom Derby before finishing runner-up in the Irish equivalent, Idaho was a comfortable winner of the Great Voltigeur Stakes at York last time out and is odds-on for Classic glory at the weekend with the race sponsors. O’Brien can also call on Royal Ascot and Curragh Cup winner Sword Fighter, Housesofparliament, Kellstorm, The Major General, Triplicate and Unicorn.

A total of 15 were left in at the five-day stage, but Jim Bolger’s Twilight Payment is not expected to run.

O’Brien, who is seeking his fifth win in the world’s oldest Classic, said: “We would definitely run three or four. At the moment, that’s what I’m thinking of.

“It’s gone well with Idaho and everything has been smooth since York. He is a clean horse and he has come out the race great. We were happy with him going there.

“We were hoping he would have a nice race and come forward, and we’ve been happy with him since. You can never be confident getting the trip, but we always thought he would.”

John Gosden may have ruled out Dante winner Wings Of Desire, but still has a solid contender in Muntahaa, owned by Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum and second-best in the ante-post market.

Big race jockey Paul Hanagan’s bullishness is shared by the champion trainer who said: “I didn’t really want to take Idaho on in the Voltigeur.

“As trainers and jockeys know, races at York can start early on and you don’t get an easy race there.

“We went to Chester and when you send young horses to Chester they learn a lot.

“He has learnt a lot from Chester and he will get the trip, I just don’t know if he will get it quick enough. He is a big old Linamix stayer – he doesn’t look like a Dansili at all.”

Meanwhile, Gosden’s So Mi Dar, sidelined since winning York’s Musidora Stakes in May under Frankie Dettori, is on track to reappear in next month’s Prix de l’Opera at Chantilly.

Defending champion Pallasator is one of 17 entries for the 250th Doncaster Cup on Friday.

The Sir Mark Prescott-trained seven-year-old has been in good heart of late, finishing second in the Goodwood Cup and most latterly the Lonsdale Cup at York.

He could be joined by improving stablemate St Michel. Clondaw Warrior, second 12 months ago, is set to try again for Willie Mullins having won the Galway Hurdle this season and coming off the back of a fine run to find only one too good in the American St Leger.

Mullins has also entered Wicklow Brave, who occupied third in the Lonsdale Cup won by Roger Charlton’s Quest For More, another in line for the Town Moor showpiece.

Bryan Smart has paid tribute to jockey Connor Beasley who is in the form of his life after suffering life-threatening injuries just over a year ago. The Hambleton trainer was speaking after Nameitwhatyoulike followed up his win in Ripon’s Great St Wilfrid by landing York’s Garrowby Stakes on Sunday.

“I think we can all stop talking about Connor’s injuries now, that’s gone and he’s riding better than ever,” said Smart whose Alicante Dawn and Alpha Delphini have also enjoyed notable successes under Beasley in recent weeks.

“I had Fergal Lynch as a good lad and he’s every bit as good –he’ll go on to be one of the leading riders in the North.”