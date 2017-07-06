Arlington or Curragh as O’Keeffe ponders targets

THE American St Leger and the Irish St Leger are potential targets for Lord Yeats following his tenacious victory at Newmarket on Saturday.

Jedd O’Keeffe’s charge bolted up on his seasonal reappearance in a handicap at York in May and took the step up to Listed class within his stride in the Fred Archer Stakes under former Scottish National-winning jockey PJ McDonald.

O’Keeffe said: “He came out of the race well and we were obviously very happy with him on the day.

“He put everything he had into it at Newmarket, so I wouldn’t be in a rush to bring him back and we haven’t made any firm plans at this stage.

“We’re looking at the American St Leger (Arlington, August 12) and the Irish St Leger (Curragh, September 10) and I’ll have to discuss with the owners whether to give him an entry in the Ebor at York.

“He’s rated 108 now, which would make it difficult in a handicap, but we’ll see what happens.”

The victory of Lord Yeats completed a remarkable 48 hours for the Leyburn-based handler following an across-the-card four-timer at Doncaster and Newcastle on Friday.

More Mischief’s triumph in the Hoppings Stakes at Newcastle was also the first Listed success of the trainer’s career.

O’Keeffe said: “We waited a long time to win our first Listed race and then we went and had another the following day with Lord Yeats, so it’s unbelievable, really.

“It was a phenomenal couple of days, but we’ve been brought back to earth since by a few losers.”

Like Lord Yeats, More Mischief could be on her travels later this summer, with the Give Thanks Stakes at Cork amongst her options.

“She’s in good form and we might take her back to Ireland for the Group Three she ran in last year if the ground is right,” said O’Keeffe.

“If she could be placed or even win, that would be brilliant, but she has to have ease in the ground.

“We’ll look at options in Ireland and France as well as at home and try and pick the right race on the right day.”

Ryan Moore reached a landmark at Kempton Park last night with victory aboard Billesdon Brook being his 2,000th on the Flat in Britain.

Sent off the 8-15 favourite, three-times champion jockey Moore was soon to the lead on the Richard Hannon-trained youngster, before having to sit in third, as Last Enchantment and Summer Thunder went on.

Moore bided his time, but switched to the outside and got a smart response when he asked his mount over two furlongs out, soon collaring Last Enchantment and streaking six lengths clear.