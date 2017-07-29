Autocratic ready for York Stakes

Autocratic will attempt to make up for lost time when he returns after an enforced 65-day absence in the Sky Bet York Stakes today.

The four-year-old has been on the easy list since he defeated the reopposing Algometer by a length and a quarter to take the Group Three spoils in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown in May.

However, the son of Dubawi is reported back in fine form and has been pleasing his trainer Sir Michael Stoute ahead of his appearance in the Group Two feature on Knavesmire.

Chris Richardson, managing director for owner-breeders Cheveley Park Stud, said: “Hopefully the ground will be okay for him.

“He had a bit of a dirty scope post-race (following Sandown) and in the intermediary period, so he just needed some treatment.

“He’s fine now and back on track and we’re looking forward to him taking his chance.”

Ken Condon is looking forward to bringing Success Days back to the UK and will be hoping for better luck than on his only previous visit, when he was well beaten in Golden Horn’s Derby two years ago.

The five-year-old grey has been a regular in top-quality races over this trip in his native Ireland and takes his chance on the back of being collared close to home by Johannes Vermeer in the Group Three International Stakes at the Curragh earlier this month.

“The track at York should suit him well and he ran a good race at the Curragh last time,’’ said the County Kildare handler.

Enable is a warm order to cap a fine summer after completing the English and Irish Oaks double with victory in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot on Saturday.

A generous weight for age and fillies’ allowance has helped tempt connections to go for the midsummer showpiece just two weeks after her impressive victory at the Curragh. “She took Ireland very well. She got a little cut behind, but that has healed,’’ said Gosden.

“Her races have been very spread out so far. She has done well physically and this is only a two-week gap, but she has taken her races really well.

“She skipped clear of some very nice fillies in Ireland. She flew over, so she didn’t have the strain of a 15-hour journey through Holyhead on the ferry, either.

“She goes on pretty much most ground. There’s quite a gap to the Yorkshire Oaks and we feel two weeks should be enough.’’

Aidan O’Brien pitches the brothers Highland Reel and Idaho into battle in search of winning this coveted prize a fifth time.

“Both horses are well, but the ground is the thing. Idaho has form with ease in the ground, and Highland Reel has a little bit, too,’’ said O’Brien.

“Highland Reel is an incredible horse. He’s tactically very quick, he’s very like his dad (Galileo). He stays well, but is also very quick out of the gates, very good to get a position and he would absolutely die for you. It’s incredible, he’s so genuine,’’ said O’Brien.

Richard Fahey’s grand campaigner Gabrial goes for a deserved first victory of the season in the Sky Bet Go-Racing-In-Yorkshire Summer Festival Pomfret Stakes at Pontefract tomorrow.

Now eight, the well-travelled son of Dark Angel shows no sign of slowing down and after returning from his usual winter spent in the Middle East with a cracking fourth in the Lincoln – a race he won back in 2015 – Gabrial has performed with great credit in Group company between a mile and a mile and a quarter.

Most recently, he was fourth in the Summer Mile won by the high-class Mutakayyef at Ascot.