Battling Thesme chasing first win of season

THESME can gain a thoroughly deserved first success of the season in the VIP Premium Vaping & E-Liquids Scarbrough Stakes on the opening day of the St Leger meeting.

Nigel Tinkler’s charge was three times a winner last term, but has yet to poke her head in front this year, although she has been holding her own at a higher level.

Her initial attempt at Listed company back in April ended in a heavy defeat, but the four-year-old has since fared better back in handicaps, notably chasing home recent Beverley hero Alpha Delphini at York in July before again placing at Glorious Goodwood.

She then came up just short against Kingsgate Native at Nottingham before North Yorkshire-based Tinkler opted to hike her right up in class to Group One level in the Nunthorpe at York.

Thesme appeared to be punching above her weight on that occasion, but outran her 66-1 price tag to be beaten just over four lengths by Mecca’s Angel in fifth.

While she benefited from an ideal draw, Thesme showed she had speed to burn before getting swallowed up in the finish.

Last year’s St Leger heroine Simple Verse heads 14 runners for tomorrow’s DFS Park Hill Stakes

The Ralph Beckett-trained filly has yet to win this season and returns to the scene of her controversial Classic success, in which she lost the race in the stewards’ room but was given it back on appeal. Beckett has also declared York Listed scorer Pomona and Alyssa, winner of her last three starts.

Two Yorkshire-based riders could have rides on outsiders in the Ladbrokes St Leger on Saturday. Former Grand National-winning jockey Graham Lee has been booked to ride Harrison by former footballer Mick Channon. Meanwhile Phil Makin is set to partner Irish challenger The Tartan Spartan.