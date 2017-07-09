Best day ever, says Tart after Oaks win

ROBERT Tart enjoyed his biggest success to date when steering The Black Princess home in the Lancashire Oaks at Haydock.

The 24-year-old, whose previous best win came on Cunco in the Classic Trial at Sandown in April, was completing a double for trainer John Gosden having earlier struck on Zenon.

Tart timed his run to perfection on The Black Princess to collar the favourite Abingdon and land the Group Two spoils by half a length. Ajman Princess was a length away in third.

Tart said: “She did it nicely. She’s got a lot of guts and is very game. I was very pleased with her.

“This is my best day ever, Mr Gosden has given me a Group Three winner and now a Group Two winner.

“I’ve been part-time with him for over two and a half years and he’s a gentleman.”

Jockey Barry Geraghty could return for the Galway Festival at the end of the month.

An injury-ravaged season was compounded when he broke an arm in a fall from Minella Foru in the Irish Grand National in April, which led to him missing the Punchestown Festival.

Geraghty is making good progress, though, and has earmarked the seven-day Galway Festival, which starts on July 31, as a likely comeback date.

Meanwhile Frankie Dettori, out of action since being unseated in the Yarmouth paddock on June 13, intends to return to action on Thursday at Newmarket’s prestigious July meeting.

“I have had almost a month off and started riding horses last week,” he said at yesterday’s Austrian Grand Prix. “The shoulder seems fine and I’ve done lots of swimming and physio.”