Blond Me romps to Group One glory for Murphy and Balding

BLOND Me recorded a famous success for Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy in the Grade One E. P. Taylor Stakes at Woodbine in Canada.

BLOND Me recorded a famous success for Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy in the Grade One E. P. Taylor Stakes at Woodbine in Canada.

The five-year-old filly, who won the Middleton Stakes at York in May, was given a confident ride by Murphy - winning the second top-level event of his career after Aclaim in the Prix de la Foret ealier this month.

Blond Me swept into the straight full of running and It did not take her long to get the better of a brief duel with Kitten’s Roar as she stayed on strongly, despite hanging marginally to her right.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Rain Goddess was never able to get in any sort of blow, trailing in last under Ryan Moore.

Balding and Murphy, now ranked amongst the top 35 jockeys in the world despite being just 22, will be hoping for further big race success on Saturday when the progressive Beat The Bank takes on Richard Fahey’s multiple Group One winner Ribchester in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Qipco Champion Days at Ascot.