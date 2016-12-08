Brooke donates his winnings to Jack Berry House after victory at Hexham

JUMP jockey Henry Brooke’s miraculous comeback was completed with a heartfelt victory aboard steeplechaser Munsaab at Hexham yesterday.

Ironically the victory was at the same track where Brooke, 26, suffered life-threatening injuries two months ago and had to be airlifted to hospital in a medically-induced coma. The Middleham rider only returned to the saddle a week ago and endured a roller-coaster of emotions after Highland Lodge was beaten on the line at the end of a thrilling Betfred Becher Chase over Aintree’s Grand National fences on Saturday – this is the horse which inspired Brooke’s recovery.

Elated to be back in the winner’s enclosure, Brooke said his winnings – about £400 – will be donated to Jack Berry House, the Injured Jockeys Fund rehab centre in Malton where he has been undergoing one-to-one fitness as he recovered from a punctured lung, nine fractured ribs, chipped shoulder and internal bleeding.

He said all along that the IJF would receive the prize money from his comeback win, the only disappointment is that the sum would have been several thousand pounds if Highland Lodge had held on.

Like Highland Lodge, who is now bound for the Grand National next April, Munsaab is trained by Cartmel-based Jimmy Moffatt who has promised to support Brooke who rode his 200th career winner earlier this season.

Other trainers to promise rides include Malton’s Brian Ellison.

“I’m delighted to be back riding winners and all I want to do is get stronger and better,” said Brooke. “I’m hoping this will be the end of all the press coverage, to be honest. I’ve had some unbelievable support, which I really appreciate, but I just want to get back to normal.

“I suppose in a way it’s nice to do it at Hexham, but I would rather have done it at Aintree on Saturday! It’s nice to ride my first winner back for Jimmy after that.

“I’ve got some nice rides at Newcastle (on Thursday), so hopefully I can ride another winner there and get things going again.

“I’m only going to get fitter and stronger. I watched the finish back today and I looked a bit untidy.

“I don’t want to be remembered as the jockey who had that fall at Hexham. I’m more determined than I’ve ever been.”

The Hexham medical staff received chocolates from Brooke before he took up his one and only ride of the day.

“It’s the least I could do really. I have a lot of ‘thank yous’ to say, I’ve messaged most people and if I have missed anyone I’m sorry,” the jockey added.