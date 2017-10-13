Candy is frustrated by Limato’s inactivity

VETERAN trainer Henry Candy admits it has been a frustrating year with Limato ahead of his seasonal swansong in the Godolphin Stud And Stable Staff Awards Challenge Stakes.

After having bagged two Group Ones last summer before a creditable second in York’s Nunthorpe Stakes under rider Harry Bentley, the fast-ground-loving five-year-old is without a victory from four starts this year.

He said: “It has been infuriating to have a horse of Limato’s calibre and not be able to do anything with him because of unsuitable ground. His defeat in the Lennox Stakes at Goodwood was 80 per cent down to the ground, which was riding soft. We talked ourselves into running him that day when we shouldn’t have.”

Colin Tizzard says sidelined stable star Thistlecrack is on track to defend his King George VI Chase crown at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Tom Scudamore’s precocious mount picked up a minor knock in February, but the trainer said: “Thistlecrack is cantering now and has been in for a couple of months, he came in early August.

“He has had plenty of walking. He will have one race before the King George, that is our aim. We have got to decide what there is in that little block, it could be he goes over hurdles.”

The Grand Visr represents William Haggas in York’s Unibet Handicap as he attempts to be the leading trainer of the year on the Knavesmire.

Fifth in the Melrose Stakes at the Ebor Festival, the Skipton-born handler has had this contest in mind for some time.

With 12 winners, he’s three clear of Great Habton’s Tim Easterby in the standings.