Cardsharp’s win at Newmarket eases pain of ban for James Doyle

MARK JOHNSTON’S Cardsharp confirmed his promise as one of the season’s leading two-year-olds by claiming victory in the Arqana July Stakes at Newmarket.

Third in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot last month, the winner powered up the middle of the track to prevail under James Doyle.

Mark Johnston. Picture: Simon Hulme

It provided some recompense for Doyle who received a 15-day ban earlier in the day under the totting up procedure for whip offences, the suspension brought about by Barney Roy’s short-head defeat in last Saturday’s Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.

As it was his fifth offence within a six-month period, he will sit out 15 days, five of which will be deferred for 42 days.

“The rules are very fair. They are in place for a reason and I think we have the best whip rules,” said Doyle. “I just struggled a bit and got a couple of silly bans when I got back from Australia.”

Of Cardsharp, the rider added: “Once he got on top, he hit the line really well.

“I think six furlongs is definitely the right trip going forward.”

Johnston concurred with the assessment. “When I was putting the jockey on I thought what a tall rangy horse this is and that he doesn’t look like a sprinter,” he said. “We will get him home and have a think about it.”