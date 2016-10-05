Champions Sprint could be Mecca’s Angel’s final bow before being retired

MECCA’S Angel remains a possible for the Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot on October 15 following her run in the Prix de l’Abbaye.

Trainer Michael Dods is set to confirm her entry for the Group One over six furlongs at the five-day stage on Monday, but a final decision on her participation will not be made until nearer the race.

Mecca’s Angel, ridden by Boroughbridge’s Paul Mulrennan, was only beaten three-quarters of a length in third place behind Marsha at Chantilly on Sunday, in her first race since she won York’s Nunthorpe Stakes for the second successive year in August.

Should she line up, then it would be a final start before being retired.

“She came home fine. We’ll keep her in (at Ascot) and make a decision towards the latter part of next week,” said the Darlington handler.

“She’s been enjoying the grass, but that’s the plan at the minute.”

Meanwhile, North Yorkshire trainer David O’Meara’s globetrotter Mondialiste has touched down in Keeneland ahead of the Shadwell Turf Mile this weekend.

Second to Tepin at the Breeders’ Cup last year, he won the Arlington Million in August on his latest foray abroad.

Now an experienced traveller, he handled the journey well according to his regular companion, Fearghal Davis.

“We are buddies. We go everywhere together,” said the former jump jockey. “He won’t do much leading up to the race. That’s the way he’s done it covering over here, and he has two wins and a second.”

This year’s leading apprentice will be presented with the Tom O’Ryan Champion Apprentice Trophy.

The perpetual trophy, funded by sponsor Stobart Group, has been renamed in honour of the former jockey and racing journalist who recently lost his battle with cancer.

O’Ryan, who enjoyed a particular association with Richard Fahey’s Malton yard, mentored two-time champion jockey Paul Hanagan who said: “I knew Tom well when I was based up North.

“He was always a great help to us in the weighing room and helped me out as young jockey.

“He was a racing man through and through and understood the game well and I am delighted to see his name associated with the new apprentice trophy.”

Blue Point may attempt to redeem his reputation in the Dubai Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

The Godolphin-owned colt suffered a surprise defeat at the hands of The Last Lion in the Middle Park Stakes last month, having won the Gimcrack Stakes in convincing fashion at York in August.

Trainer Charlie Appleby would like to try Blue Point over seven furlongs, as it would give connections an indication on what his programme might be for 2017.

Top-class hurdler The New One is set to go novice chasing this season.

Trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies and ridden by his son Sam, Leeds-based bookmaker William Hill make the horse 16-1 for the Arkle and 14-1 for the JLT at the 2017 Cheltenham Festival. “The New One hit the highest level over hurdles and he is very much respected as he heads chasing,” said spokesman Jon Ivan-Duke.