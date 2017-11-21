Coneygree targets Newbury return

FORMER Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Coneygree is on track to reappear in the Ladbrokes Trophy – formerly the Hennessy – at Newbury next month.

Pulled up after suffering an over-reach in Wetherby’s Charlie Hall Chase, the 2015 champion was put through his paces yesterday at the Berkshire track.

The injury-plagued Coneygree, the first novice to win the Gold Cup in more than 40 years, was ridden by David Bass because regular rider Nico de Boinville was unavailable.

Bred by the late Lord Oaksey, Coneygree’s half-brother Carruthers won the Hennessy in 2011 and connections are hopeful this year’s top weight can pull off a memorable family double.

“We needed to come to the course to check that Coneygree wanted to go and do it and he did,” said Oaksey’s daughter Sara Bradstock whose husband Mark trains the chaser.

“He took off out of David Bass’s hands at the second and measured the third brilliantly. We are delighted.

“The over-reach has healed and all seems well with it after the schooling session, which is very good.

“He is pretty much going to run in the Ladbrokes Trophy – anything can happen with him. That is the plan, we have always said that the Ladbrokes Trophy would suit him.

“His fitness is the worry. We would have been much happier if he had a race. There is not much we can do about that now.

“Nico will be back on him for the race – David was very happy to join the list of people who are eligible to ride Coneygree and he did a very nice job.”

Asked if she felt that Coneygree had another big race in him, she replied: “I truly believe he has.

“Coneygree had a week off after Wetherby because he had a bad over-reach, but he worked last week, has done so (yesterday) and will do a couple of bits before the race.

“He is very fragile – if everything is right, we will run him. Every step he takes is a worry to me. I totally believe in him, he feels incredible. He is bouncy, he is full of himself. He is lovely.

“There is no reason why he should lose his ability. He has never had any speed to lose – a marathon runner goes on a lot longer than a sprinter and that is what he is – he just keeps going. Hopefully, he is as good as ever, if not better.”

Ruby Walsh is confident he will be fit to ride at the Cheltenham Festival in March after sustaining a broken leg when he fell from Let’s Dance at Punchestown on Saturday.

Walsh’s leg does not require an operation, though, and he told Racing UK: “Hopefully it will heal quickly.

“A broken leg is usually 12 weeks, give or take – (there is) 16 weeks and three days from the fall to the Cheltenham Festival.

“I have 15 and a half (weeks), or 15 and three-quarters to be ready. I don’t think it matters how much experience you have. You can only do what the doctors tell you and be as patient as you can.”