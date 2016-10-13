Crowning of jockey Jim Crowley is no surprise to Yorkshire trainer Sue Smith

SUE SMITH has paid tribute to Flat racing’s champion jockey-elect Jim Crowley who began his riding career with the 2013 Grand National-winning trainer.

Crowley spent his formative years at Smith’s High Eldwick yard riding over hurdles and steeplechase fences before switching codes.

Trainer Sue Smith at Wetherby Races offering a drink to racehorse Sharp Response. Picture: Gary Longbottom.

He has an unassailable lead over 2015 winner Silvestre de Sousa and will be crowned champion at Ascot this Saturday.

“I’m not surprised in the least,” Smith told The Yorkshire Post. “He was a very good jump jockey but he was always very light. Both Harvey and I have been willing him to have winners – he was a great lad when he worked for us.

“Because he was so light, he always had to carry so much ‘dead’ weight in his saddle. He’s worked hard and deserves it.”

Smith, who will have 60 horses in training this winter, says top-class chaser Wakanda will reappear in Wetherby’s feature Charlie Hall Chase on October 29 – or a handicap chase at Ascot on the same day. She stressed that she’s waiting for softer ground for many of her string.

Another Charlie Hall possibility is Dynaste, winner of Cheltenham’s Ryanair Chase in 2014.

The grey’s jockey Tom Scudamore also said that Thistlecrack, last season’s World Hurdle hero, is primed for his steeplechase debut once the ground softens. He didn’t rule out the possibility of Colin Tizzard’s stable star lining up in the North if there’s a suitable race.

In other news, veteran rider Andrew Thornton, four short of 1,000 career winners, hopes to be back in the saddle at the end of the month after breaking his left collarbone at Towcester last week.

The Ripon rider said: “It’s the first time I’ve broken the left one and it hurts. The right one came out completely 22 years ago after several falls.”

Meanwhile champion jockey Richard Johnson nominated Rock The Kasbah as his horse to follow for 2016-17. Owned by Graham and Diana Whateley, the horse made a winning novice chase debut at Chepstow last Saturday.

“He’s improving all the time,” the rider told The Yorkshire Post.

“Philip Hobbs also has another horse in Duke Des Champs who will go novice chasing. I’m excited by both.”