Daniel Tudhope: I’m hoping to complete Doncaster double with Clever Cookie

It’s Friday, so it must be Britain.

Yesterday it was France. Tomorrow and Sunday, it’s Ireland. The horses are certainly putting in the miles as we search out opportunities for winners at the big meetings.

Strangely this year, I’m not much engaged at Doncaster’s St Leger Festival, so if Betway Yorkshire Cup winner Clever Cookie does the business for me in this afternoon’s Group 2 Doncaster Cup, I’ll have a 100 per cent record for the meeting.

That’s because Singeur – trained in Yorkshire by Rebecca Bastiman – triumphed for me on the opening day. I’ve now won on the 10-year- old at four different Yorkshire racecourses in five seasons – quite an achievement.

There is a nice £20,000 handicap over his trip on the next raceday at York, so maybe we can stretch that to five tracks on Friday, October 7.

Lord Of The Land took me to Chantilly outside Paris yesterday. Tomorrow it is off to Leopardstown in Dublin for the opening day of Longines Irish Champions Weekend and on Sunday the show moves to the Curragh.

I’m delighted to be reunited with Custom Cut in the Group 2 Boomerang Stakes at 6.10pm. It would be even more thrilling to repeat his success of 12 months ago in Dublin, especially as my own sponsor, Clipper Logistics, is once again the race sponsor.

In truth, the seven-year-old isn’t quite the force he was last year, but he ran really well to be placed in the Betfred Strensall at the Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival.

Hopefully, That Is The Spirit will make the cut for the 7.20pm handicap. Visitors to York will be very familiar with him as he’s run there plenty of times. He has performed at a high level and has experience in both the Irish and French Republics.

He’s coming back into form and I think he would have a bit of a chance. He’s among the reserves for the race – if he doesn’t get in, I’ll partner Brazos for Newmarket trainer James Tate.

Like the Leger and the Ebor, Irish Champions Weekend is a great occasion and Yorkshire will be cheering on trainer Kevin Ryan’s The Grey Gatsby in the Irish Champion Stakes, in which he takes on Derby winner Harzand and Oaks heroine Minding.

He won the corresponding Champion Stakes in 2014, one of his greatest days on the track, and I had the privilege of riding him in the Juddmonte International at the Ebor Festival. Hopefully, he can cap all his previous triumphs with another famous victory – jockey Declan McDonogh has ridden the track over 200 times and that experience might be crucial.

On Sunday, I expect to be on board Intisaab in the handicap at 2pm. He’s been in fantastic form, winning twice and filling second spot four times in his last six races. That includes being runner-up in the Sky Bet Dash on Knavesmire in July. Trained in the shadow of the stands until 18 months ago, Intisaab will be back on familiar territory at the Curragh.

I’ll be back on more familiar ground riding at Thirsk near my home on Tuesday.

