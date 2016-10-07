Daniel Tudhope - In The Saddle: Aiming for more USA success while keeping an eye on Knavesmire

The highlight of 2016 for me was Mondialiste’s victory in the Arlington Million race in America’s Mid-West.

This jet-setting horse is giving me another trip Stateside as we head to Keeneland for the Shadwell Turf Mile. Fingers crossed for another memorable day.

Daniel Tudhope. Picture: Simon Hulme

Disappointingly, that means I won’t be riding at either of the two final fixtures at York – Countryside Day this afternoon and the October Finale tomorrow – but David O’Meara is well represented with 14 runners over the next two days, so I could be missing out on some winners!

Which of the runners grabbed my attention as I scanned the racecards on Knavesmire? The boss certainly wants to win the stanjames.com Bet On Your Mobile Stakes at 2.20pm – he runs four in it.

Were I riding, I’d pick He’s No Saint from the quartet. He’s in good form, he’s got a nice draw, he won earlier this month, and he’s won at York before.

Aleef has been knocking on the door, second on both his latest starts. He might get his head in front in the Parsonage Hotel And Cloisters Spa Stakes at 3.55pm while, 35 minutes later, Glorvina would be in with a shout in the Elevator Company Maiden Auction Stakes.

David has a trio in the finale, the Racing UK Apprentice Stakes and, while I wouldn’t have been eligible for that race anyway, I’d go for Steel Train, who was second for me at Ascot a week ago and is partnered by Georgia Cox tomorrow.

Racing fans not going to York on Saturday can catch some of the action on Channel 4 whose cameras are at Knavesmire for the final time. All the races can, of course, be seen on Racing UK.

Fattsota and Chancery run for the yard in the second of six Coral supported contests at 2.35pm on Saturday.

My choice would be the former, who has been lightly raced this season and runner-up at Pontefract a fortnight ago.

My pick of all the runners from David’s yard over the two days at York would be Intisaab in the £100,000 Coral Sprint Trophy at 3.45pm.

He’s in great form, has been runner-up at York twice and I think he’ll go well in what is the 19th race of the York season to offer a six-figure prize pot.

Sadly, we’ve just had too many seconds to have a realistic chance of defending the ‘Top Trainer’ title at York this season – Richard Fahey is in the driving seat in that race – so we hope a fellow Yorkshire yard enjoys the unusual prize of a pair of Charles Clinkard shoes alongside the fine Skeeping bronze!

By that time, I will be in Keeneland to be reunited with Mondialiste.

If he carries his form from Arlington Park 400 miles to Kentucky, he’ll go well.

I enjoyed my trip to Chantilly for ‘Arc’ day.

Suedois ran a smashing race to finish third in the Prix de la Foret.

He’s entered for the QIPCO British Champion Sprint a week tomorrow, as is Firmament in the Balmoral Handicap.

I’m not sure yet if they will take their chances at Ascot, but I will certainly look forward to British Champions Day when the sport works together to provide a valuable conclusion to the Flat season.

I hope you have enjoyed my column during York’s season and that my pointers have made racing more interesting and even profitable over the last five months.

The final racing at York this year is on Friday 7 (Countryside Day) and Saturday 8 October (October Finale).