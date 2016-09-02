Daniel Tudhope: Suedois offers me chance to reclaim Haydock sprint crown

A busy time awaits me over the next 48 hours or so as I take 11 rides at Haydock and Wolverhampton before spending Sunday afternoon chasing winners at York.

The Sprint Cup at Haydock holds happy memories for me because it was in that race that G Force gave me my first Group One winner two years ago.

The same horse couldn’t match that achievement in the 2015 renewal, finishing fourth, but my ride this time around – Suedois – offers me a chance to reclaim the crown.

He’s yet to win in Britain – he came over from France in the Spring – but he has been in great form and has run well several times to finish second, including in the Group Two Duke Of York Clipper Logistics Stakes at the Dante Festival in May. Rain over Merseyside, the more the better, would assist his chances, though he does go on any ground.

Ninety minutes earlier, I ride my old friend, Custom Cut, in the Group Three Superior Mile.

He goes into the race off a fine performance when placed in the Group Three Betfred Mobile Strensall Stakes during the Ebor Festival, a race he won two years before.

He’s been a little unlucky this season in that he’s been defeated by progressive younger horses.

I’d love him to win another group race; he deserves it.

After the Sprint Cup, I’m into the car and travelling down the M6 to Wolverhampton for the evening meeting on the all-weather track.

The pick of my two rides is Exclusive Diamond, who goes into the 8.50pm handicap off the back of two victories in the last fortnight – at Leicester and Musselburgh. She’s well set to record a third victory in a row.

I’ll be glad to get home to North Yorkshire, though it will be a late arrival. However, I have an excellent Sunday meeting to look forward to at York.

I am writing my column before this morning’s declarations to run are made, but I think David O’Meara is putting together a strong team for a seven-race card worth over £100,000 in prize money.

Family Sunday offers a very relaxed day out at the races. My only disappointment is that I won’t be able to join the racegoers who bring their traditional picnics to enjoy in the Course Enclosure.

It may be a Sunday meeting, but there’s a Listed contest at the head of affairs and fascinating maiden races to boot.

Lincoln Rocks might go for the Barkers Garage handicap at 2.40pm. She won at Hamilton Park for me earlier this week and may bid for a quick double.

The feature race of the afternoon is that Listed affair, the £40,000 Betfred Garrowby 30 minutes later. Out Do might yet target the six-furlong dash – and he knows how to win around York, having been victorious twice on the track over five furlongs last season.

Dundunah was beaten by just a head on his debut on Knavesmire in June, and she holds an entry for the EBF Maiden (3.40pm).

As well as enjoying all the races, visitors can welcome Paddington Bear on his first appearance at York and they can ride a virtual racehorse in the interactive zone.

A quick word on today’s racing. I’m at Haydock this afternoon where I think Ustinov has a very good opportunity of getting off the mark for the first time this season in the 3.20pm.

Champagne Champ will also have a decent chance in the finale at 5.30pm if he takes his exceptional form at Ffos Las to Merseyside.

I hope to see you at York. I know my daughter Scarlett is excited about seeing Daddy at work – either that or seeing a certain bear.

