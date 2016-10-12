Dettori is confident of being ready for big day out

FRANKIE Dettori is expected to be fit for Qipco British Champions Day – despite suffering an injury scare just four days before the big Ascot fixture on Saturday.

Dettori sustained a knee injury after his mount in a Leicester maiden broke loose under the stalls, but the rider’s business manager Peter Burrell said his client was only “bruised and sore”.

He is set to return to action at Nottingham today when he has two booked rides.

Burrell said: “He’s bruised and sore, that’s all.

“He’s had a very long week, with a heavy month to come, but he’s fine and will be riding at Nottingham.

“There are no concerns about riding on Champions Day.”

The Italian looked a little shaken following Azam’s antics but was able to walk away from the scene, albeit gingerly.

Dettori is due to ride Galileo Gold in a mouthwatering Qipco Queen Elizabeth II Stakes and trainer Hugo Palmer says the colt is “at the peak of his powers”.

The 2000 Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes winner is due to clash with Ribchester and Awtaad, who have verdicts over him in France and Ireland respectively, as well as one of Aidan O’Brien’s top-class fillies Minding or Alice Springs.

“He’s raced 10 times in his life; the first time he ran, he pulled his chance away and the last time he ran, he pulled his chance away, but every other time he’s been perfect. So I hope we can go back to what’s happened on the other eight times,” said Palmer.

Meanwhile Quest For More, winner of York’s Lonsdale Cup at the Ebor Festival, is set to take his chance in the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup.

Trainer Roger Charlton has pronounced his admirable stayer an “intended runner” in the Group Two over two miles following victory in the Prix de Cadran at Chantilly 10 days ago.