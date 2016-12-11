Doncaster double for champion Nicholls

CHAMPION trainer Paul Nicholls won both of Doncaster’s feature races courtesy of two young riders making their mark at his all-conquering Ditcheat stables.

The most visually impressive was Cliffs Of Dover who took his tally over jumps to six when leading from start to finish in the bet365 Summit Juvenile Hurdle.

Ridden by this season’s leading conditional Harry Cobden and owned by John Cotton of Harrogate, the three-year-old never saw a rival as he ran the opposition into the ground – the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival is the target.

Cobden said: “He’s a proper horse, I was quick out of the gates on him today. I didn’t realise how far clear I was down the back and I think he just idled in the straight. I think he’d have gone again if anything had come close. He’s very exciting, I think he’ll go to the Triumph now.”

Jack Sherwood, victorious on Charlie Hall Chase day at Wetherby, showed his class when winning the Bet365 December Novices’ Chase. Despite jumping out to his right, the winner was tenacious enough to hold the late challenge of Potters Legend, with odds-on favourite O O Seven finding disappointingly little in the home straight.

Henry Morshead, grandson of Brandsby’s Gold Cup-winning trainer Peter Beaumont, recorded his first win when riding Blazon to victory at Lingfield for trainer Kim Bailey.