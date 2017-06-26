Doncaster’s St Leger looks a safe bet with new sponsors William Hill

Bookmaker William Hill has been announced as the new sponsor of the St Leger at Doncaster.

The firm has signed a three-year-deal with Arena Racing Company, who manage Doncaster, and along with the St Leger, it will also sponsor the feature race on the three other days of the meeting, the May Hill, Mallard and Portland Stakes.

William Hill chief executive officer Philip Bowcock said: “William Hill is one of the best known brands in betting - with a long history of horseracing sponsorship.

“We are delighted to sponsor the oldest Classic and we will work closely with ARC to continue to build the profile and popularity of the William Hill St Leger Festival.”

ARC’s chief executive, Martin Cruddace, added: “We are delighted William Hill have become the new sponsors of the St Leger. We really enjoy working with their team and look forward to extending this to our feature racing festival of the year.

“William Hill have the brand, vision and team to help build on the success of both the four-day festival and the feature race, the St Leger, which continues to be one of the most important races in the British Racing calendar.”