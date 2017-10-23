Doncaster stage is set for O’Brien

DONCASTER will be the location of horse racing history if training genius Aidan O’Brien saddles the winner of the Racing Post Trophy.

Victory in this Group One mile race for next year’s Classic contenders would be O’Brien’s 26th this year - one more than the world record set by legendary American trainer Bobby Frankel.

Adam Gemili presents Silvestre de Sousa with the Champion Jockey trophy during Qipco British Champions Day.

With the season drawing to a close opportunities are running out for O’Brien who won this year’s St Leger with Capri, but there are chances at Doncaster and Saint-Cloud at the weekend before he switches his attentions abroad. Hopefully we’ll have plenty of runners,” he said..

Yet even O’Brien would be awe in the achievements of Bawtry trainer David Griffiths whose stable star Take Cover won a Listed race on the Dundalk all-weather on Friday night.

The veteran sprinter’s third successive win, Griffiths says his horse of a lifetime intends to stay in training next season as a 11-year-old.

David Egan was crowned Stobart Champion Apprentice at Catterick. His 53 wins left him one clear of his closest pursuer Kieran Shoemark after both jockeys drew a blank at the wind-swept North Yorkshire track. Egan joins an illustrious roll of honour – previous winners include Ryan Moore, Frankie Dettori and Paul Hanagan.

He received £5,000 as well as the Tom O’Ryan Champion Apprentice Trophy in honour of the late former jockey and journalist who did so much for up and coming jockeys.