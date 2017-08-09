Enable has exceeded expectations ahead of Yorkshire Oaks

HORSE of the summer Enable remains on course to try for a fourth top-level success of the season in the Darley Yorkshire Oaks at York later this month.

After winning both the English and Irish Oaks, the John Gosden-trained three-year-old was a runaway winner when she took on the colts and older horses in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.

The daughter of Nathaniel is odds-on to extend her winning sequence to five this campaign and claim the Group One prize on August 24. The Yorkshire Oaks is seen as ideal preparation for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, Europe’s signature Flat race.

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager to owner Khalid Abdullah, said: “Enable is fine. She has not done much since Ascot, but she has come out of the race very well.

“I would hope she will now go to the Yorkshire Oaks. We are hoping she will get to the Arc.

“Physically she did very well over the winter and we hoped she would turn out to be a good mile-and-a-half filly. It is fair to say she has exceeded our expectations.”

Enable could clash with fellow Abdullah-owned runner Mori on Knavesmire, with Grimthorpe not ruling out the Ribblesdale runner-up.

He said: “Mori was fine after Ascot. She is in the Yorkshire Oaks and we could obviously look at that. We will just have to see.”

Grimthorpe also confirmed that Doncaster’s Champagne Stakes on St Leger day, or the Vincent O’Brien National Stakes in Ireland, are targets for ante-post 2000 Guineas favourite Expert Eye who is trained by Sir Michael Stoute.

After making a winning debut at Newbury, the son of Acclamation shot to the head of the betting for next year’s colts’ Classic at Newmarket with a stylish success in the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood last week.

Popular sprinter Captain Dunne has died at the age of 12 after suffering a fatal accident in his retirement paddock.

The son of Captain Rio won 12 races from 100 starts for Great Habton trainer Tim Easterby and owners Middleham Park Racing and was placed on a further 21 occasions.

The biggest victory of his career came in the Investec Dash at Epsom in 2011.

His final race as an 11-year-old was at Newcastle last November.

Middleham Park racing manager Tim Palin said: “Bought for 30,000 guineas in 2006, he was our most expensive horse at the time. Tim turned him into one of our first very good horses, winning 12 races and £212,000 in prize-money. Named after the Manchester City defender Richard Dunne, his memorable victory on Derby day in 2011 was a day we will never forget.”

All roads lead to Listowel for Coneygree after connections confirmed the popular chaser is firmly on course for next month’s Kerry National.

The seriously talented, but fragile, 10-year-old performed magnificently to finish a close third in the Punchestown Gold Cup in April. It was only his third start since becoming the first novice in 41 years to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2015.