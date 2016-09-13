Fahey’s Growl is fancied to roar to Ayr Gold Cup glory

ANTE-POST favourite Growl is among the mass of horses remaining in the William Hill Ayr Gold Cup this Saturday following the five-day confirmation stage.

A total of 215 sprinters have stood their ground for this prestigious handicap, although only 25 will be allowed to run in the main event.

However, others will be catered for thanks to the Silver Cup on the same day and the Bronze Cup that takes place on Friday.

The Richard Fahey-trained Growl has headed the market since finishing strongly to take fourth place behind Dancing Star in the Stewards’ Cup at Glorious Goodwood.

The winner that day, Dancing Star, has been taken out of the weekend showpiece, but runner-up Orion’s Bow, trained by Dandy Nicholls, and Raucous, who was third for the William Haggas stable, are still in the mix.

Growl and Orion’s Bow head a strong Yorkshire challenge which could also include Bryan Smart’s Nameitwhatyoulike, winner of the Great St Wilfrid and the Listed Garrowby Stakes at York, Kevin Ryan’s Brando and Mick Easterby’s veteran Hoof It.

Growl is the 6-1 market leader with the sponsors, having been backed from as big as 14-1.

“The dogs are barking for Growl! He was an eyecatching fourth in the Stewards’ Cup and Richard Fahey knows what it takes to win the race. He is attracting most of the early money,” said spokesman Jon Ivan-Duke.

Ardad may return to action next month in another five-furlong dash following his exploits at Doncaster on Friday.

The John Gosden-trained two-year-old ran out a ready winner of the Group Two Flying Childers Stakes and has options such as the Qatar Prix de l’Abbaye at Chantilly against his elders and the Dubai Cornwallis Stakes at Newmarket.

“He’s entered in the Prix de l’Abbaye. It’s too early to say whether he will run or not or whether he’ll be good enough, but the two-year-olds get a good allowance,” said Bruce Raymond, racing manager for owner Abdullah Saeed Al Naboodah.

Jim Crowley passed the 100-winner mark in his bid to be champion jockey when taking the last two races at Brighton to maintain the pressure on title-holder Silvestre de Sousa.

The Flat rider began his career over jumps at Sue and Harvey Smith’s High Eldwick yard before switching codes.

Crowley’s agent Tony Hind said: “What he has achieved over the past few weeks is immense. He is riding on the crest of the wave at the moment. I always say success breeds success and that is exactly what he is doing and long may it continue.

“He is very level headed. If he has ridden three or four winners during the day he’s exactly the same as if he has ridden none.

“This game tames lions and you need that temperament to be a jockey.”