Flying high for Champions Challenge

RICHARD DUNWOODY has rarely ridden since injury forced him to retire in 1999. He has become a global explorer, acclaimed photographer who likes to hang out of aeroplanes while flying over Northumbria and charity fund-raiser.

The winner of 1,699 races, and regarded as the consummate horseman, he plans to return to the saddle for a final hurrah at London’s Olympia Horse Show in December.

Together with Sir AP McCoy, Peter Scudamore, John Francome and Ireland’s multiple champion, they will take on a Flat team headed by Frankie Dettori in the Markel Champions Challenge. Though the jumping legends – who won a combined 47 titles in total – are taking the competition very seriously, and took part in a schooling session over show-jumping obstacles last week, they are raising money for the Injured Jockeys’ Fund.

“I very rarely ride now,” said Dunwoody, whose recent expedition saw him trek 2,000 miles across Japan to raise money for Sarcoma UK cancer charity after his nephew George, now on the road to recovery, was struck down with the illness.

“Last year, I played a game of polo and couldn’t walk for a week! AP roped us all in and there will be plenty of competitiveness with these lads, don’t you worry.”