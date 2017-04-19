Happy days forecast as Beverley prepares for opening meeting

BEVERLEY Racecourse is reported in supreme condition ahead of the track’s first meeting of the season today.

Chief executive Sally Iggulden “couldn’t be happier” as the picturesque East Yorkshire circuit stages its curtain-raising fixture.

Iggulden and her team have placed the accent firmly upon the thoroughbred during the close season, with horse welfare central to the track’s winter refurbishments.

Trainers and owners running horses at Beverley can also expect a prize-money boost as the total fund for the 19-meeting programme now pushes £1m.

Iggulden said: “I couldn’t be happier with how the course is looking. We’ve focused on the track and facilities for horses this winter, with new running rail, crowd barrier and fencing installed.

“Additionally, we are rebuilding the saddling boxes to ensure a calm environment for horses to be prepared before the races.

“Combined with a refurbishment of the stableyard, we continue to be committed to the welfare of our equine visitors and those who look after them.

“On the track this year, we have near on £1m up for grabs, and continue to invest in prize-money, with no class five race being run for less than £6,000 in total prize-money.”

Beverley Racecourse can take great pride from last season’s action on the track after numerous top-class horses excelled on the Westwood.

The locally-owned Alpha Delphini was a dramatic winner of the flagship race, the valuable totepool Beverley Bullet, which will this season be staged on September 2.

Richard Hannon’s Grizzel showed lightning pace to win the Hilary Needler Trophy, but it was the result of the Brian Yeardley Continental Two-Year-Old Trophy that really caught the eye.

Prince Of Lir and The Last Lion, the first two home in the five-furlong dash, ended up finishing first and second respectively in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot – with the latter, trained by Middleham’s Mark Johnston, subsequently winning the Group One Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket before his retirement.

Iggulden added: “We saw some real equine stars at Beverley last year and look forward to unveiling some classy two-year-olds, as well as welcoming back seasoned campaigners who have flown the flag at international level.”

Of today’s runners, Baltic Eagle is of note – the three-year-old gelding, who lines up in the Westwood Handicap, is trainer Rune Haugen’s first Flat runner on the turf since relocating to England from his native Norway.

Haugen said: “He has got a very good chance at Beverley. He enjoyed running over the longer trip at Wolverhampton last time and I think the Beverley track should suit him. He has the stamina for this mile-and-a-half trip and has been working at home with Quarterback, who is a very nice horse and runs in the Group Three (John Porter Stakes) at Newbury on Saturday.”

The former Norwegian champion trainer said: “I’m very happy with how things are going. We didn’t have a winner during the winter, but the horses have been running well.”