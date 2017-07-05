Harry Bentley reunited with Limato for July Cup defence

HARRY Bentley can thank a successful day in Yorkshire for regaining the ride on Limato ahead of next week’s July Cup defence.

Despite winning last year’s Group One sprint at Newmarket, and a top race in France, fickle owner Paul Jacobs dispenses with Bentley’s services after an unsuccessful outcome at the Dubai World Cup meeting – he didn’t want his horse to have bad memories of the experience.

Yet, ironically, Limato – trained by Henry Candy – could only finish third in Royal Ascot’s Diamond Jubilee Stakes under Ryan Moore, who is unavailable for the July Cup because he’s contractually obliged to ride Aidan O’Brien’s Commonwealth Cup winner Caravaggio.

However, Jacobs says he turned to Bentley after watching the fresh-faced rider record an across-the-card treble at York and Doncaster last Saturday.

“Harry is a perfect gent,” said the owner, who believes the reunited horse and rider can become first back-to-back winners of the race since Lester Piggott steered Right Boy to successive victories in 1958 and 1959.

“After he rode a treble on Saturday, I sent him my congratulations and said to my wife ‘I think I want him back’. I think he was pleased, if not delighted, at the reinstatement.”

He is the best horse I have ridden. I made it clear at the time I was disappointed and, I don’t mean to coin an old phrase, but these things happen in racing. Jockey Harry Bentley

As for Bentley, the booking vindicates his decision to accept the owner’s original decision with charactertistic dignity.

“Obviously I am delighted to get back on him as I have ridden him six times before,” he said. “He gave me a fantastic day at Newmarket last year in the July Cup and another great one at Chantilly in the Prix de la Foret.

“He is the best horse I have ridden. I made it clear at the time I was disappointed and, I don’t mean to coin an old phrase, but these things happen in racing – the main thing is I’ve got another chance.”

Beverley Racecourse has announced a ground-breaking partnership with Yorkshire Cancer Research to raise awareness of the dangers of sun damage and over-exposure to harmful ultraviolet rays.

The unique partnership will launch this Friday and Saturday during East Yorkshire’s biggest racing weekend of the summer and continue through the season.

Racecourse chief executive Sally Iggulden said: “Racegoers love nothing better than spending a day in the sun soaking up the wonderful atmosphere at courses like Beverley.

“But we’re very aware that it’s easy to forget to use sun cream and, as the recent heatwave demonstrates, we all need to protect our skin.

“We’re installing sun cream dispensers around the course so racegoers can stay protected and enjoy thrilling racing, entertainment and live music without worrying about sunburn or, even worse, long-term skin damage. The dispensers will remain in place throughout the season, so racegoers and staff will always be able to apply sun cream to protect themselves from the sun’s rays while around the course.”