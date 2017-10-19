Haydock may be next up for Jedd O’Keefe’s Sam Spinner

TRAINER Jedd O’Keeffe is eyeing an appearance at Haydock next month for Sam Spinner following his fine effort in defeat at Chepstow last Saturday.

The five-year-old won three of his first four starts over hurdles last season, with his only defeat coming at the hands of the classy Mount Mews, who went on to strike at Grade Two level and was runner-up in a Grade One at Aintree’s Grand National meeting in April.

Sam Spinner made his first start since February in last weekend’s Silver Trophy and ran a blinder to go down by just half a length to Court Minstrel.

The Betfair Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle at Haydock on November 25 could be his next port of call.

“He’s come out of the race in great form. He travelled really well and still has plenty to learn, but the ability is obviously there,” said O’Keeffe.

“There’s a big handicap hurdle at Haydock in November that we might look at.

“He would be stepping up in trip to two-mile-six, but Joe Colliver (jockey) thinks he’ll stay, so that’s a possibility.”

Having enjoyed his best Flat campaign, the Leyburn-based trainer has a team of “five or six” jumpers to go to war with this winter. They include American Craftsman who won Wetherby’s season-opening race on Wednesday under Colliver.