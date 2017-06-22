Highland Reel gets deserved top billing at Ascot

NOW the winner of six Group One races on three continents, the globetrotting Highland Reel now deserves to become a headline act in his own right after winning the Prince of Wales’s Stakes – Royal Ascot’s day two highlight.

An unflashy horse who has struggled to capture the racing public’s imagination despite winning prestigious races ranging from the Hong Kong Vase to the Breeders’ Cup Turf in America, this middle-distance champion now deserves to be held in the very highest of regard.

Now victorious in nine of 23 starts, and the winner of £6m in prize money, it requires a horse with a very special constitution to perform at the highest level around the world and also handle the lightning quick ground that Ryan Moore’s mount encountered yesterday.

Even though the Aidan O’Brien-trained Highland Reel was prominent throughout, he did appear to be flat-footed in the race to the line before digging deep to prevail from Decorated Knight and Ulysses after this extended nine furlong test – old adversary Jack Hobbs, the former Irish Derby winner, finished last and appeared unsuited by the ground.

“He’s so tough, he’s got a marvellous attitude, so many came at him there,” eulogised Moore.

“This lad has been everywhere but he keeps coming back. It was a tough performance at Epsom (Coronation Cup) and another one today, he’s so brave and I’d say that was probably a career best.

“Fair play to Aidan to keep bringing him back. He had a difficult day at Epsom but to come here and win, it’s a massive performance. We knew he’d see it out really well.”

The sentiment was shared by the aforementioned O’Brien who was recording a 56th winner at the Royal meeting. “He’s a brilliant horse and Ryan gave him a brilliant ride,” said the Ballydoyle trainer.

“He’s just an incredible horse – pace, courage, speed, he has everything, he’s a great horse. He won’t stop, he’s so quick tactically and so brave. He stays a mile and a half well but won over seven at two so he’s always had that pace. I’m not sure we have ever had a horse with the constitution that he has.”

Highland Reel will step up to a mile and a half when he returns to Ascot next month to defend the prestigious King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes that he won last year. The Coolmore-owned colt will never be under-estimated again.

O’Brien and Moore will now be hoping that Order Of St George can win back to back renewals of the Ascot Gold Cup, today’s centrepiece.

Yesterday’s win compensated them in part for the surprising defeat of dual Guineas winner Churchill in the St James’s Palace Stakes on the opening day.

However, O’Brien says Churchill could meet Malton trainer Richard Fahey’s champion miler Ribchester, winner of the Queen Anne Stakes, in a fascinating Sussex Stakes at Goodwood next month.

It would be the first chance for older horses, like four-year-old Ribchester, to take on the younger Classic generation.

O’Brien said of Churchill: “He seems to be fine but he didn’t eat up his full dinner last night, which is a bit unusual. He might possibly go for the Sussex Stakes but before we make any decisions we’ll see how he is over the next 10 days to two weeks.”

In other day two action, Heartache produced a masterclass of raw speed to win the Queen Mary Stakes.

Clive Cox’s young filly ripped past the always-prominent Happy Like A Fool inside the final 150 yards to score under Adam Kirby.

American trainer Wesley Ward won the race in 2016 with Lady Aurelia, but this time had to be content with second place with favourite Happy Like A Fool.

Kirby said: “She’s good isn’t she? She has loads of class. When she won first time out, I knew she had loads of class but she’s come on again from there.

“I’m delighted for Clive as he doesn’t get enough credit. There was no plan, Clive just said to go where I was happy. She’s got a big future, she’s very special.”

Meanwhile, French filly Qemah secured back-to-back Royal Ascot victories in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes.

Jean-Claude Rouget’s four-year-old won the Coronation Stakes 12 months ago and repeated the dose on the grandest stage of British Flat racing in the Group Two over a mile.

However, while the performances in the support races were impressive, it was a day when Highland Reel deserved top billing on racing’s biggest stage of all.